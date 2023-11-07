Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Trading 12.9% Higher

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Crescent Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

