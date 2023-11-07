Critical Contrast: AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) vs. Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Free Report) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AB Dynamics and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Dynamics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gentherm 1 1 2 0 2.25

Gentherm has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Gentherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than AB Dynamics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Dynamics N/A N/A N/A Gentherm 1.25% 10.81% 5.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AB Dynamics and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AB Dynamics and Gentherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gentherm $1.20 billion 1.26 $24.44 million $0.54 85.56

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than AB Dynamics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentherm beats AB Dynamics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation. It also provides automotive testing services comprising evaluations of ADAS systems, infotainment, connectivity, electric vehicle performance and charging, and other associated functions; and retrofit solutions that enable the automation of conventional vehicle fleets rapidly and cost-effectively. In addition, the company creates and deploys a range of Driver-in-the-Loop (DIL) simulators for all types of vehicles, driving scenarios, experiments, and product development aims; supplies end-to-end simulation solutions, such as hardware, software, application consultancy, training, and aftermarket support; and advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to virtual testing in simulation. Its products are used to evaluate vehicle dynamics, noise, vibration, and harshness and autonomy for a range of applications comprise conventional vehicles, motorsport, and automated/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bradford-on-Avon, the United Kingdom.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.