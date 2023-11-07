Critical Survey: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) vs. Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Targa Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kodiak Gas Services pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Targa Resources pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Targa Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $20.93 billion 0.91 $1.14 billion $3.69 23.18 Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million 1.87 $106.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Targa Resources and Kodiak Gas Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Targa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources 5.32% 20.37% 4.77% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Targa Resources and Kodiak Gas Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 0 12 1 3.08 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Targa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.61%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Summary

Targa Resources beats Kodiak Gas Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil. The company is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and wholesale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, it offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, it leased and managed approximately 606 railcars; 122 tractors; and 6 vacuum trucks and 2 pressurized NGL barges. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

