Crypterium Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $448,480.84 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,106,720 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

