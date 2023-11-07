CVC Income & Growth Limited (CVCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CVCE opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £956,188.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88. CVC Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

In other CVC Income & Growth news, insider Esther Gilbert bought 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £2,002.77 ($2,472.25). Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

