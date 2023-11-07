Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Trading Down 0.6%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 12,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Danske Bank A/S last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

