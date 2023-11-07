Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DDOG. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $22.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.20. 29,104,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,229. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -393.08, a P/E/G ratio of 969.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 54.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 75.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

