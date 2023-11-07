David M. Wold Sells 923 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

WY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,416. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

