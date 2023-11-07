DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $53.76 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00144972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

