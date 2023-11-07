DEI (DEI) Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $54.99 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00207130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011430 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.