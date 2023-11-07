DEI Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $53.87 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00208249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011176 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000891 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

