Dero Trading Up 58.6% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. Dero has a total market cap of $66.54 million and $33,705.15 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00013402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,374.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00207068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.03 or 0.00689863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00469992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00051393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00138323 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,036,424 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.