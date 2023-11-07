Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Shares Down 28.8%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 28.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. 6,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Dewey Electronics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.

