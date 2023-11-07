Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $222,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.46. 720,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $135.66.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

