DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell Acquires 298 Shares

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $16,732.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DTM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT Midstream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 851,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 708,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.