eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. eBay updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,534,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,477. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 293.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $360,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 898,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

