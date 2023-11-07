eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $591.64 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $591.64 million and $16.61 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,388.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.00689541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00138560 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,547,185,923,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

