Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £800,864.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Fletcher bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £336 ($414.76). 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

