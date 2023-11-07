Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £800,864.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Fletcher bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £336 ($414.76). 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Church & Dwight is a wealth builder for buy-and-hold investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.