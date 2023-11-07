Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ROOF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203. IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

