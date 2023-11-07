Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 10,967 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 684,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $33,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. 1,102,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.