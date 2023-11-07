Efficient Advisors LLC Has $87.61 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.83 and a 200 day moving average of $398.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.