Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,011. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.