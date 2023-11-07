Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 45,203 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 883,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $48,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

