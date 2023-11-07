Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

GLD stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.