Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 2,520,426 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

