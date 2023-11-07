Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lessened by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

LLY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $564.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

