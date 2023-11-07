Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 31.36%. Emerald updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

