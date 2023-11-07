Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EMR stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. 4,212,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.