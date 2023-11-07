Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 8.0 %

NYSE EMR traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.