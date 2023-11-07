Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) fell 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.61. 82,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 270,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$513.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.01.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of C$67.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0967239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.