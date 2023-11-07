Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,516. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $285,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENOV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

