Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32.

Enovis Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,247. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.17.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 151,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

