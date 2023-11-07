Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Environmental Waste International Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

