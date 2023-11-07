Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (BLTE, BLUE, BMRN, BVH, DDOG, DHI, KT, LSPD, TBLA, UNIT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 7th:
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.
KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.
