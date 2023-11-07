Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (BLTE, BLUE, BMRN, BVH, DDOG, DHI, KT, LSPD, TBLA, UNIT)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 7th:

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

