Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 7th (APPN, CUZ, DOCN, ECL, HES, HPQ, MGNX, MNDY, NWG, OOMA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 7th:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $171.00 price target on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

