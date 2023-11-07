Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 7th (APPN, CUZ, DOCN, ECL, HES, HPQ, MGNX, MNDY, NWG, OOMA)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 7th:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $171.00 price target on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

