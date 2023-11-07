Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $178,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,079.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of Udemy stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 1,043,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,996. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

