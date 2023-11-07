Ergo 1-Day Volume Reaches $286,991.94 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $74.83 million and $286,991.94 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,431.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00207406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00689639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00467052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00138136 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,122,401 coins and its circulating supply is 71,122,302 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

