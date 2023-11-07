Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $74.15 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $74.15 million and approximately $301,845.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,290.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00206511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.48 or 0.00687089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00468681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00137580 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,128,044 coins and its circulating supply is 71,128,935 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.