Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GMBLP traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 22,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.35.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Esports Entertainment Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.