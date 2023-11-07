Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBLP traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 22,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

