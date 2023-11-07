Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTRG. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,778. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.