Ethereum Classic Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.24 or 0.00051286 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $140.72 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,573.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00207637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.39 or 0.00692616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00466623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00139174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,906,300 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

