ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1862 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. 3,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

