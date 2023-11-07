ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1077 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MVRL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 1,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,096. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.