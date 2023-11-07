ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Plans Dividend of $0.04

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

SMHB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 9,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

