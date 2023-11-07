Evercore Analysts Give Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) a $475.00 Price Target

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given a $475.00 price objective by research analysts at Evercore in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Evercore’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

LULU stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,636. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $419.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

