Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.45

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 27413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Evotec Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

