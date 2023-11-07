Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

