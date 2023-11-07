Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

