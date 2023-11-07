FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.19. 472,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.