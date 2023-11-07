FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,328. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

